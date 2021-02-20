Demi Lovato's pals lift her up after new documentary shares grim details of her life

Demi Lovato is getting wide appreciation from the industry for putting forth the truth about her dark times

Demi Lovato held nothing back about her sufferings in her docuseries Dancing with Devil.



The young songstress is getting wide appreciation and support from the industry for putting forth the truth about her dark times and being so raw and honest about it.

On February 17, Demi Lovato’s new documentary named Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil’s official trailer was released on YouTube, wherein she talked about her long battle with chronic mental illness, substance addiction, and the consequences of deteriorating health in the public’s eye.

Christina Aguilera has been one of the first to send encouraging words to the singer and wrote: "The ability to share, stay open, stay loving and show vulnerability is not only a strength of yours Demi, but a gift of an endlessly talented woman I love and respect. Keep shining my love."

Elton John who has always been open when it comes to the discourse of sobriety is also part of the documentary.

Once the trailer came out, he wrote: “So proud of you @ddlovato for opening up to the world about your addictions and the importance of our physical, emotional, and mental health.”