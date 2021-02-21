Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 21 2021
Pakistan to get 5.6mn coronavirus vaccines doses in March

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

A woman holds a small bottle — labeled "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" — and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.  Reuters/Dado Ruvic/File
  • So far, the country has managed to vaccinate 72,882 Front Line Healthcare Workers
  • As many as 17.1 million doses would reach Pakistan by the end of June 2021
  • Moreover, the registration of general healthcare workers has also started

ISLAMABAD: Around 5.6 million COVID vaccine doses are expected to arrive in the country by the end of March 2021, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

Out of these, 2.8 million doses of Gavi/COVAX are expected to reach by the first week of March and 2.8 million doses by the second week of March.

The country has managed to vaccinate 72,882 Front Line Healthcare Workers (FLHCWs) under the national vaccination strategy so far which is being implemented simultaneously across the country.

As many as 17.1 million doses will reach Pakistan by the end of June 2021 which would help in successfully running the national vaccination drive.

However, the registration of citizens over 60 years of age has also been started. Senior citizens can SMS their CNIC numbers in 1166 to get themselves registered for the vaccine. 

Moreover, the registration of general healthcare workers has also started. They can register at www.covid.gov.pk/vaccine.

