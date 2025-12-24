IAEA lauds Pakistan's efforts to combat cancer via PAEC

IAEA DG Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks during a video statement. — X@ForeignOfficePk

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has commended Pakistan for its effort to combat cancer via the provision of medical facilities through the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

In a video statement, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that more than 100,000 people die from cancer in Pakistan each year, with the number surpassing 10 million globally.

Warning that cancer deaths were expected to rise by 75% by 2050, Grossi stressed that the developing countries were being affected the most and hence more needs to be done.

"It is why I launched the IAEA's 'Rays of Hope' initiative, procuring radiotherapy machines, conducting life-saving research and providing training and education across the world," he remarked.

Highlighting Pakistan's efforts in this regard, the IAEA chief said that the PAEC has established 21 cancer hospitals in the country and trained a fleet of professionals and congratulated the Pakistani authority for establishing the Institute of Nuclear Medicine Oncology and Radiotherapy (Nori).

Recalling his Pakistan visit, Grossi said that he discussed widening Pakistan-IAEA cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear technology with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Noting that he witnessed diagnostic and treatment facilities, along with inaugurating the country's first CyberKnife facility, the IAEA DG said that he was determined to widen access to safe and secure radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging services.

"Technology only becomes a lifesaver in the hands of well-trained experts," he remarked.

Congratulating Pakistan on this notable milestone, Grossi said that the IAEA looks forward to continuing its vital work in tackling the cancer crisis.