Sunday Feb 21 2021
Mahira Khan releases teaser of her debut production 'Baarwan Khiladi'

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan’s production house finally launched the teaser of its first project, Baarwan Khiladi.

The web series produced by the Raees diva’s freshly-launched Soul Fry Films along with Nina Kashif, will premiere on OTT platform Tapmad TV.

The intense sports drama features a number of big names including Danyal Zafar, Sarmad Khoosat, Mira Sethi, Meer Yousuf, Kinza Hashmi, Zarrar Khan, Khaqan Shahnawaz and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry.

The Humsafar actor had spoken to Gulf News about her new venture recently and revealed why she had opted for a local OTT platform to launch her web series instead of bigger websites like ZEE5, Amazon Prime or Netflix.

"Why not Tapmad? I wanted my first to be on a Pakistani platform. I would love to produce for Zee or Amazon or Netflix, but I also feel we need to empower our local OTT platforms. Hopefully, this will start a trend of local content being made for local online platforms."

