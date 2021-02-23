Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
PM Imran Khan embarks on two-day official visit to Sri Lanka today

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

PM Imran Khan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials. File Photo
ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday embarks on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

The premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

To exchange views on key regional and international issues, Prime Minister will hold meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during the visit.

He will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, science, and technology besides defence and culture tourism.

The prime minister will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

