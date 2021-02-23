Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Senate polls: Faisal Sabzwari, Khalida Ateeb finalised as MQM-P candidates

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

MPA Faisal Sabzwari addressed the media. Photo: GeoNews/SCREENGRAB/File
  • MQM-P finalises its candidates from Sindh for the upcoming Senate elections
  • MPA Faisal Sabzwari selected from Sindh on a general seat, while Khalida Ateeb will MQM-P's candidate on a reserved seat for women
  • The party’s Rabita Committee meeting decided the candidates

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has finalised MPA Faisal Sabzwari from Sindh on the general seat and Khalida Ateeb on a reserved seat for women for the upcoming Senate polls to be held on March 3.

According to a report published in The News, the party’s Rabita Committee meeting decided the candidates.

Sabzwari is the party’s central leader and served as a provincial minister, while Ateeb is a senior member of the party. She took part in the general election from PS-87 (District Malir).

Read more: Rauf Siddiqui of MQM-P declared ineligible to contest Senate election

The development came after the Election Tribunal disqualified MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui from contesting the Senate elections on a general seat on Monday.

The election tribunal also rejected the appeal of MQM-P’s Khizar Zaidi for the technocrat seat in the Senate elections and upheld the returning officer’s decision to reject his nomination papers.

