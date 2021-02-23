Senate polls: Faisal Sabzwari, Khalida Ateeb finalised as MQM-P candidates

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021
KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has finalised MPA Faisal Sabzwari from Sindh on the general seat and Khalida Ateeb on a reserved seat for women for the upcoming Senate polls to be held on March 3.
According to a report published in The News, the party’s Rabita Committee meeting decided the candidates.
Sabzwari is the party’s central leader and served as a provincial minister, while Ateeb is a senior member of the party. She took part in the general election from PS-87 (District Malir).
The development came after the Election Tribunal disqualified MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui from contesting the Senate elections on a general seat on Monday.
The election tribunal also rejected the appeal of MQM-P’s Khizar Zaidi for the technocrat seat in the Senate elections and upheld the returning officer’s decision to reject his nomination papers.