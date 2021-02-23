Senate polls: Faisal Sabzwari, Khalida Ateeb finalised as MQM-P candidates

MPA Faisal Sabzwari addressed the media. Photo: GeoNews/SCREENGRAB/File

MQM-P finalises its candidates from Sindh for the upcoming Senate elections



MPA Faisal Sabzwari selected from Sindh on a general seat, while Khalida Ateeb will MQM-P's candidate on a reserved seat for women



The party’s Rabita Committee meeting decided the candidates

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has finalised MPA Faisal Sabzwari from Sindh on the general seat and Khalida Ateeb on a reserved seat for women for the upcoming Senate polls to be held on March 3.

According to a report published in The News, the party’s Rabita Committee meeting decided the candidates.



Sabzwari is the party’s central leader and served as a provincial minister, while Ateeb is a senior member of the party. She took part in the general election from PS-87 (District Malir).

The development came after the Election Tribunal disqualified MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui from contesting the Senate elections on a general seat on Monday.

The election tribunal also rejected the appeal of MQM-P’s Khizar Zaidi for the technocrat seat in the Senate elections and upheld the returning officer’s decision to reject his nomination papers.