Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce: Rapper wasn't willing to compromise in marriage

Kim Kardashian is mostly just disappointed that she and Kanye West couldn't figure out how to stay married

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rocked the world after revealing they are headed to a divorce.



According to sources close to the couple, Kim filed for divorce because Kanye was not willing to compromise in their marriage.

"Although Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, it was still emotional for Kim to actually file for divorce," the insider said.

"There is no drama between Kim and Kanye. Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn't figure out how to stay married," they added.

"But it takes two people to create a happy marriage," the source continued. "Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise."

"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider said at the time of their divorce. "And Kim is okay with it."