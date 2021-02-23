Meghan Markle's friend defends her 'horribly disrespectful' slap back to Queen

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are 'very much a modern couple and like to do things differently,' said a friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry clapped back saying 'service is universal' after Queen Elizabeth confirmed stripping the couple of their royal titles and patronages in a statement.



The Duchess of Sussex's friend came forth defending her stance, otherwise described as 'horribly disrespectful.'

Former British Special Forces soldier and friend of Meghan and Harry Dean Stott told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme: "We’re all focusing on them stepping back.



"I made some comments last year that there are so many positives we can take from this, especially their love for philanthropy.

"Obviously them being within the royal spotlight, there’s a lot of protocol and red tape. But actually, their decision to step back gives them more opportunity and freedom to do more and help more.

"So I think [the statement] is probably taken in context," Stott said adding, Meghan and Harry are "very much a modern couple and like to do things differently."