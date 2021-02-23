WATCH: Pakistani man's rap about the '90s goes viral on social media

KARACHI: A Pakistani man's freestyle rap about the '90s era has left music aficionados in awe as he reminisces about melodies, late pop rock singer Junaid Jamshed, and games that kids used to play when times were simpler.

Sporting a thick mustache and garbed in a simple kurta, with a scarf around his neck, the man talks about how the '90s used to be, especially the news bulletin at 9pm every night, when food cooked by mothers was preferred to those from cafes and restaurants, respecting relationships, and outdoor games such as 'pakram pakrayi' — or tag and 'baraf paani'.



The Pakistani man's rap also mentions that era when children used to go to bed early, around 10pm, in an era when computers were relatively rare, phones had keypads and not touchscreens, and social media didn't exist.

Catch the mystery rapper's talent here.





