Meghan Markle's nostalgic looks in leman-themed dress offer bliss to Americans

Meghan Markle mesmerised Americans as she opted for a dress that has as a sweet tie to California during her surprise appearance with Prince Harry at an event on Monday.

Prince Harry's sweetheart stunned everyone with her chic appearance at a Spotify event, but she gave an additional bliss to the people of California by donning the lemon-themed dress which holds a fun tie to her home state which is known as the America's top grower of lemons.



The Duchess of Sussex was looking gorgeous in Oscar de la Renta 's sleeveless piece featuring a low-waist and flounce hem.

Meghan and Harry have been trying to win hearts of locals with their positive gestures since they moved to Montecito with their 22-month-old son Archie after quitting royal the job.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who secured a deal with Spotify last year, recorded a brief video to plug their Archewell Audio podcast at the live stream event.

Meghan, who put a stylish display during her appearance with Harry, revealed that they're "using podcasting to drive powerful conversations".