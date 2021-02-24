Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo set to work again in upcoming film

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo took everyone by surprise after taking a selfie together on the set

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have crossed each other’s path again in their professional careers, and no one is happier about it than the pair themselves.

The iconic duo from 13 Going On 30 has come together for the first time since 2004 to work on a new movie with Ryan Reynolds titled, The Adam’s Project. The film is currently being filmed in Vancouver, Canada.

The duo took everyone by surprise after taking a selfie together on the set which Ruffalo posted on his Instagram, "Reconnecting with an old pal," wrote Mark, "Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?"

Garner went one step ahead and posted the same picture with a caption that made thousands of fans nostalgic as they were compelled to go back in time and remember their favorite rom-com.

"Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal." wrote the 48-year-old actress. “Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time."



More From Entertainment:

Drew Barrymore shares the ordeal of spending 18 months in psychiatric ward in her teen

Drew Barrymore shares the ordeal of spending 18 months in psychiatric ward in her teen
Sources detail the impact of Kim Kardashian’s divorce on North West

Sources detail the impact of Kim Kardashian’s divorce on North West
Travis Scott shares how parenting Stormi changed outlook on life

Travis Scott shares how parenting Stormi changed outlook on life
Zendaya corrects interviewer over sexist question regarding her love life

Zendaya corrects interviewer over sexist question regarding her love life

Sania Mirza sends love to sister Anam Mirza on her birthday; ‘My first baby forever’

Sania Mirza sends love to sister Anam Mirza on her birthday; ‘My first baby forever’
Meghan Markle may turn to this unconventional birth practice after delivery

Meghan Markle may turn to this unconventional birth practice after delivery
Publisher and poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti dead at 101

Publisher and poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti dead at 101
Why Prince Harry, Meghan finally feel at ease laying bare the truth about their lives

Why Prince Harry, Meghan finally feel at ease laying bare the truth about their lives
What was Princess Diana, Prince Charles' first impression of each other?

What was Princess Diana, Prince Charles' first impression of each other?
Mara Wilson of ‘Matilda’ fame sheds light on the dark side of her childhood stardom

Mara Wilson of ‘Matilda’ fame sheds light on the dark side of her childhood stardom
Meghan and Harry to unleash storm after discussing royal family tension with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan and Harry to unleash storm after discussing royal family tension with Oprah Winfrey
Prince Harry 'humiliated' as Prince William takes over his beloved military titles

Prince Harry 'humiliated' as Prince William takes over his beloved military titles

Latest

view all