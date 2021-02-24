Govt's plan 'backfired' in quest to recover money from Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz speaking to the media, on February 24, 2021. — YouTube screengrab

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said Wednesday that the government went to recover money from the party's supremo Nawaz Sharif, however, its plan "backfired".



Maryam, speaking to media, said that the government had carried out "systematic rigging" during the Daska by-election. The PML-N leader alleged that polling was intentionally slowed down to defeat the PML-N.

"The voters were kept out of the voting process by slowing down the polling process [...] re-election is needed not only in the 20 constituencies but in the entire constituency," she said.

Maryam claimed that the party had irrefutable evidence to prove rigging in the by-elections and demanded that the election commission serve justice to the people of Daska and Pakistan.

"Everyone knows who is involved in the rigging. I am waiting for them to tell the truth, or else I will bring forth the facts in front of the people," she warned.



The PML-N leader, speaking on the Broadsheet LLC case, said that the government got more than it had bargained for in its bid to recover assets from Nawaz Sharif.

Furthermore, she took shots at the government, saying that "flour, sugar, and electricity thieves" had dealt losses to the national exchequer and that the people's money is being spent on 'revenge'.



Talking about the rejection of PML-N leader Pervez Rashid's nomination papers, Maryam said that entire world knows why he was kept out of the Senate — "the ones who stand with the truth face such setbacks."

On the Senate elections, Maryam said the "fake government could not amend the Senate elections law, only the Parliament [had the power] to do it".

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan's government was "facing disgrace" at every turn, adding that people in Nowshera had also voted for the PML-N by an "overwhelming majority".