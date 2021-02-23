Maryam Nawaz, Shahzad Akbar trade barbs after Broadsheet's payment to PML-N

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (left) and Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar. — AFP/File, PID/File

Maryam Nawaz and Shahzad Akbar trade barbs after Broadsheet LLC's Rs4.5 million payment to Sharif family

This is "another hard slap on the faces of the group of accusers and liars", says Maryam

Akbar says the company had to pay the amount as they were bound by law

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar traded barbs on Tuesday following Broadsheet LLC's payment of Rs4.5 million to the Sharif family.



Broadsheet LLC — hired by the Pakistani government to recover money and assets from the Sharif family — ended up making a payment of around Rs4.5 million to the Sharifs in the lawsuit before the London High Court, according to legal evidence.

Broadsheet has made a payment of £20,000 — equivalent to 4.5 million Pakistani Rupees — to the Sharif family for the settlement of their legal costs after having withdrawn the Avenfield Apartments attachment application before the High Court for the seizure and sale of four Avenfield Apartments in the Broadsheet vs Pakistan/National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said this is "another tight slap on the faces of all the accusers and liars as Broadsheet's lawyers had to pay [Rs4.5 million] to Nawaz Sharif's lawyers after raising questions about the London flats and then running away from court."

Meanwhile, responding to Maryam, Akbar said that the company, in accordance with the law, had to pay the amount as they had lost the case.

However, this "does not cleanse the sins, crimes and Calibri font idiocy on your part", he said, adding: "You have still not, to this date, provided the money trail for your [London] flats."