Travis Scott reveals fatherhood inspires him

Travis Scott explained how his daughter Stormi inspires him to produce better art

Travis Scott’s life has changed ever since he has embraced fatherhood.



The 7-times grammy-nominated rapper recently opened up about how being a father has changed his life and perceptions.

In an interview with Robert Rodriguez, the rapper shared, "Fatherhood influences my job. It's a major inspiration, you know what I'm saying? Especially Storm, she's just acting like a kid. She's always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."

Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend continued explaining how his daughter inspires him to produce better art.

"Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move," Travis shared.



Despite the hitmaker’s busy schedule, he has always ensured he spends quality time with Stormi.

“She realises she's there, she's ready to see now. I realised my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You've got to use that properly."