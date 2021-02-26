Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 26 2021
Urwa Hocane gets emotional seeing Farhan Saeed at Qasim Ali Mureed, Sadia Jabbar’s wedding

It appears Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed’s marriage tiff has reached its most inevitable phase as both can be seen actively avoiding an encounter at Qasim Ali Mureed, Sadia Jabbar’s wedding.

For those unaware, news of Urwa’s and Farhan’s marriage woes have stirred up both fan bases and it appears she has been having a hard time dealing with rumored falling out.

A video by Irfanistan shows Urwa sitting next to Sadia on the stage while Qasim and Farhan click pictures at the edge before disappearing from the screen. At that moment the bride cups Urwa's face, as if to comfort her.

Check it out below:

There were also other instances where it looked as if Farhan was steering clear of his estranged lady love on the dance stage. 



