Emma Watson has no plans of retiring, says manager after rumours cook up a storm

Emma Watson was rumoured to saying goodbye to her career to settle down with boyfriend Leo Robinton

Emma Watson has no plans of retiring from acting.



The Harry Potter veteran is only focusing on her personal life for now with no plans of bidding farewell to her career, as confirmed by her manager, Jason Weinberg.

A Daily Mail report that said Watson is allegedly saying goodbye to her career to settle down with boyfriend Leo Robinton, which has now been outrightly refuted.

"Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," said Weinberg to Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, her instagram account is not active like most celebrities even though she has about 60 million followers.

Her bio reads:"Emma's official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated.”

The feminist icon in Hollywood hasn’t made any official remarks regarding this ordeal.