'Late night sab ne ki hui hai': PM Imran Khan tells his aides to liven up at event





PM Imran Khan expresses disappointment after no one claps at his announcement

"I think all of you in front of me had a late night," says PM Imran Khan jokingly

"Aleem Khan you should especially be knowing about these things since you are a businessman," he says



LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took a jibe at his aides sitting in the front row at an event, urging them to liven up.



The prime minister was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Central Business District project in Lahore. PM Imran Khan was telling the public about the massive revenue that, as per estimates, the commercial project was expected to earn.



To his disappointment, no one clapped.



"According to the estimates, Rs6,000bn in wealth will be generated," said the prime minister. "Rs6,000bn. I think all of you in front of me had a late night [yesterday] because you all seem asleep to me since no one clapped at the announcement that Rs6,000bn will be generated here," he added.



"Aleem Khan you should especially be knowing about these things since you are a businessman," he added.





