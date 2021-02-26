Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Web Desk

'Late night sab ne ki hui hai': PM Imran Khan tells his aides to liven up at event

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 26, 2021


  • PM Imran Khan expresses disappointment after no one claps at his announcement
  • "I think all of you in front of me had a late night," says PM Imran Khan jokingly
  • "Aleem Khan you should especially be knowing about these things since you are a businessman," he says

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took a jibe at his aides sitting in the front row at an event, urging them to liven up.

The prime minister was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Central Business District project in Lahore. PM Imran Khan was telling the public about the massive revenue that, as per estimates, the commercial project was expected to earn.

To his disappointment, no one clapped.

"According to the estimates, Rs6,000bn in wealth will be generated," said the prime minister. "Rs6,000bn. I think all of you in front of me had a late night [yesterday] because you all seem asleep to me since no one clapped at the announcement that Rs6,000bn will be generated here," he added.

"Aleem Khan you should especially be knowing about these things since you are a businessman," he added.


More From Pakistan:

Meet the PPP candidates in the race for Senate

Meet the PPP candidates in the race for Senate
Pakistan to save $300mn annually from Qatar LNG deal: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan to save $300mn annually from Qatar LNG deal: PM Imran Khan
Men kidnap woman after murdering her husband in Karachi's Korangi, say police

Men kidnap woman after murdering her husband in Karachi's Korangi, say police
Threat of being blacklisted by FATF has been averted, says Hammad Azhar

Threat of being blacklisted by FATF has been averted, says Hammad Azhar
Pakistan says it is committed to complying with FATF action plan

Pakistan says it is committed to complying with FATF action plan
PPP will be the largest party in Senate, says Asif Zardari

PPP will be the largest party in Senate, says Asif Zardari
'Purely on merit': Punjab health minister defends daughter’s appointment

'Purely on merit': Punjab health minister defends daughter’s appointment
‘Positive step’: US, UN hail Pak-India agreement to re-enforce LoC ceasefire

‘Positive step’: US, UN hail Pak-India agreement to re-enforce LoC ceasefire
Legitimate struggle for self-determination can’t be equated with terrorism: Pakistan tells UN

Legitimate struggle for self-determination can’t be equated with terrorism: Pakistan tells UN
Gulshan-e-Hadeed rape victim records new statement in court

Gulshan-e-Hadeed rape victim records new statement in court
Pakistan to remain on FATF's grey list until June

Pakistan to remain on FATF's grey list until June
Bullet misses stray dog, kills bystander instead

Bullet misses stray dog, kills bystander instead

Latest

view all