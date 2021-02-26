Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 26 2021
Fans think Eminem is a better rapper than Kanye West

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Fans of Kanye West and Marshall Mathers aka Eminem are arguing about who is the better rapper. 

Hundreds of hip hop fans engaged in the debate on Twitter and share their thoughts.

"Reminder that Kanye West is 9 million thousand 5 hundred and fifty million miles ahead of Eminem and still is," wrote a Kanye West fan.

Another said, "I love Eminem but he’s insanely inconsistent and doesn’t have the amount of classics that Kanye has."

Sharing his thoughts, a Twitter user "Good Vibes Only wrote, "I agree on the bar for bar part, but I still gotta give the hits to Ye. Power, Stronger, Father Stretch my Hands. Even though I love Eminem’s hits, Kanye has so many tracks that I listen to all the time".

A Slim Shady fan, while taking part in the debate said, "Eminem fans hit back with Eminem is a better rapper and would destroy Kanye bar for bar and hits battle."

