Taylor Swift cancels all tour dates, offers fans her apologies

Music sensation Taylor Swift has cancelled all forthcoming tour dates, offering fans her apologies: 'It’s not my favourite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about.'



Taking to Twitter on Friday, Swift shared the heartbroken news with her fans, saying: “I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favourite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about.”

The songstress cited the unprecedented pandemic as her reason in a tweet and wrote that the health crisis has "changed everyone’s plans" and that "no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future”.

"I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again," she added.



Since the release of ‘Lover’, Taylor Swift has dropped two more albums, ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’. The tour was set to include dates for her own 'Lover Fest' in the US as well as a run in Europe.