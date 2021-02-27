Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 27 2021
Golden Globes criticised for lack of Black members among voters

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

The Golden Globes awards ceremony is being criticised by Time’s Up movement, which launched a campaign on Friday against the lack of diversity in the organization that hands out the honours for film and television.

The Golden Globes are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and have grown to be one of the most popular award shows in the run-up to the annual Oscars.

Two days before the annual Golden Globes awards ceremony, Time’s Up posted banners on its Twitter account saying: “Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Not a Single Black Member Out of 87,” with the slogan “A cosmetic fix isn’t enough.”

According to a study led by the Los Angeles Times last week, there were currently no Black people among the 87-member group of foreign entertainment journalists who make up the HFPA.

The association said earlier this week that it was committed to diversifying its membership.

“We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible,” the group said in a statement.

