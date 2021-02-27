Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber's adorable reaction to husban Justin Bieber's new album

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Hailey Bieber came out in support for Justin Bieber's new album 

Hailey Bieber came forth reacting to Justin Bieber's newly-announced album adorably.

The Grammy award winner made an announcement on his Instagram that his studio album Justice is coming out on March 19. Along with the cover of the album, theYummy wrote, “In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity."

"In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," he added.

Justin's wife, fashion model Hailey Bieber came in support and dropped immense love in the comments section writing, "Yay baby!"

Meanwhile, Justin has written songs inspired by his wife, and there’s no doubt there will be lyrics traced with his love for Hailey Bieber in the new studio album.

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin looks dashing in latest pictures

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin looks dashing in latest pictures

Golden Globes criticised for lack of Black members among voters

Golden Globes criticised for lack of Black members among voters
Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson shows off his ‘drunken buffalo’ self

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson shows off his ‘drunken buffalo’ self
Gwyneth Paltrow under fire for giving health tips on how she fought COVID-19

Gwyneth Paltrow under fire for giving health tips on how she fought COVID-19
Why Prince Harry prefers The Crown over British press

Why Prince Harry prefers The Crown over British press
Halsey 'horrified' over radio host's comments comparing BTS to Covid-19 virus

Halsey 'horrified' over radio host's comments comparing BTS to Covid-19 virus
‘Ertugrul’ star Burcu Kıratlı shares adorable snaps with her ‘crazy bridesmaids’

‘Ertugrul’ star Burcu Kıratlı shares adorable snaps with her ‘crazy bridesmaids’
BTS subjected to racism by German radio station

BTS subjected to racism by German radio station
Taylor Swift ‘disappointed’ to cancel her previously postponed ‘Lover Fest’ tour

Taylor Swift ‘disappointed’ to cancel her previously postponed ‘Lover Fest’ tour
Lady Gaga's dogs safely recovered after armed theft

Lady Gaga's dogs safely recovered after armed theft
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have a baby girl?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have a baby girl?
How Zendaya helped Tom Holland overcome this particular problem

How Zendaya helped Tom Holland overcome this particular problem

Latest

view all