Hailey Bieber's adorable reaction to husban Justin Bieber's new album

Hailey Bieber came out in support for Justin Bieber's new album

Hailey Bieber came forth reacting to Justin Bieber's newly-announced album adorably.



The Grammy award winner made an announcement on his Instagram that his studio album Justice is coming out on March 19. Along with the cover of the album, theYummy wrote, “In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity."

"In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," he added.



Justin's wife, fashion model Hailey Bieber came in support and dropped immense love in the comments section writing, "Yay baby!"

Meanwhile, Justin has written songs inspired by his wife, and there’s no doubt there will be lyrics traced with his love for Hailey Bieber in the new studio album.