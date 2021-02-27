Prince Harry blasted for dethroning Queen's popularity in James Corden interview

Royal experts wasn’t impressed by Prince Harry’s interview with James Corden after stepping down

Prince Harry is being blamed for stealing Queen Elizabeth's thunder in his latest interview with James Corden.



According to the critics, the Duke of Sussex deliberately aimed at taking the spotlight away from Queen Elizabeth’s generous deed of pushing for the Covid-19 vaccine push.



Royal expert Robert Jobson wasn’t impressed by Prince Harry’s interview and stepping down from his duties.



“On the day that the Queen has issued a very, very important message about the whole of the nation getting the jab, that message has sort of been blurred by Harry, the man who wants a private life, talking about his private life again," he said.

Meanwhile, royal expert Phil Dampier expressed his contempt saying: “As The Queen urges us to think of others, Prince Harry prances about in LA and makes the absurd claim that he hasn’t walked away from the royals. What planet is he on? Hollywood I suppose.”