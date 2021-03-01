Can't connect right now! retry
‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’: Osman Soykut shares adorable photo with Engin Altan, other stars

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who essays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, mesmerised his fans with an adorable photo featuring Engin Altan Duzyatan, Nurettin Sönmez, Cengiz Coskun and Cavit Çetin Güner.

Osman, who is an avid social media user, turned to Instagram and shared the photo without any caption.

He also did not mention when and where the picture was taken.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Engin Altan portrays titular role in the drama while Nurettin Sönmez as (Bamsi), Cengiz Coskun (Turgut Alp) and Cavit Çetin Güner (Dogan Alp), the warriors of ‘Ertugrul’.


