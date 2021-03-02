Legendary singer Reshma's son dies

Legendary Pakistani singer Reshma's son died of a cardiac arrest, family sources said on Monday.

The sources said that Sawan was an employee of the Sui Northern Gas Company.

Taking inspiration from his mother, Sawan used to sing as well.

Time and venue of the funeral prayers of the deceased would be announced later.

Reshma, who died in 2013, was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the third highest honour and civilian award in Pakistan among other honours.

She is remembered for folk songs and her powerful singing voice.

