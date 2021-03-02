Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Legendary singer Reshma's son dies

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Legendary Pakistani singer Reshma's son died of a cardiac arrest, family sources said on Monday.

The sources said that Sawan was an employee of the Sui Northern Gas Company. 

Taking inspiration from his mother, Sawan used to sing as well.

Time and venue of the funeral prayers of the deceased would be announced later.

Reshma, who died in 2013,  was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the third highest honour and civilian award in Pakistan among other honours. 

She is remembered for folk songs and her powerful singing voice.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift slams Netflix show for joke about her dating history

Taylor Swift slams Netflix show for joke about her dating history

Birthday wishes pour in as Justin Bieber turns 27

Birthday wishes pour in as Justin Bieber turns 27
Golden Globes: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Corrin speak out against lack of diversity

Golden Globes: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Corrin speak out against lack of diversity

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all interview make royals 'sound like mafia'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all interview make royals 'sound like mafia'
Mehwish Hayat shares what is her 'endless love affair'

Mehwish Hayat shares what is her 'endless love affair'

Hira Mani says her children are fond of watching 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Hira Mani says her children are fond of watching 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'
Gordon Ramsay's television show suffers major blow after losing 1m viewers

Gordon Ramsay's television show suffers major blow after losing 1m viewers
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip moved to another hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip moved to another hospital

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’: Osman Soykut shares adorable photo with Engin Altan, other stars

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’: Osman Soykut shares adorable photo with Engin Altan, other stars
Prince Harry 'haunted' over Megxit decision, 'making excuses' to justify

Prince Harry 'haunted' over Megxit decision, 'making excuses' to justify
Maya Ali turns heads in latest snaps

Maya Ali turns heads in latest snaps
Anya Taylor-Joy accepts her first Golden Globe award in style

Anya Taylor-Joy accepts her first Golden Globe award in style

Latest

view all