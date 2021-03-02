Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Reuters

In Japan, over 1,000 coronavirus vaccine shots go to waste after freezer malfunction

By
Reuters

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

A medical worker receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign on February 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
  • COVID-19 vaccine worth 1,032 shots wasted in Japan due to freezer malfunction
  • Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has to be stored at a temperature of around minus 75 Celsius
  • Medical institution reports freezer malfunction occurred over the weekend

TOKYO: More than 1,000 shots of coronavirus vaccine went to waste in Japan after storage temperatures deviated from a required range due to a freezer malfunction, the health ministry said on Monday, the country’s first such case of wasted vaccines.

Japan became the last member of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations to begin its vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Feb 17.

It has so far received three shipments of vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, comprising around 1.4 million shots.

Read more: Japan appoints 'loneliness minister' to counter surging suicide rate amid coronavirus

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has to be stored at a temperature of around minus 75 Celsius (minus 103 Fahrenheit).

A medical institution reported that the freezer malfunction had occurred over the weekend, rendering 172 vials of the vaccine, or 1,032 doses, useless, the ministry said.

It declined to identify the name of the medical institution or the manufacturer of the freezer in question, but said the freezer maker would start looking into the cause of the malfunction on Tuesday.

More From World:

WHO says coronavirus cannot be completely eradicated by the end of 2021

WHO says coronavirus cannot be completely eradicated by the end of 2021
WhatsApp rolls out Sticker Maker app in three countries

WhatsApp rolls out Sticker Maker app in three countries
Wall Street gradually opening up to women amid prevalent gender inequality

Wall Street gradually opening up to women amid prevalent gender inequality
Myanmar court files more charges against Suu Kyi, police crack down on protests

Myanmar court files more charges against Suu Kyi, police crack down on protests
First Lady Bushra Bibi says 'behind every successful man, there's his wife'

First Lady Bushra Bibi says 'behind every successful man, there's his wife'
Saudi Arabia's flag carrier planning to buy 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: report

Saudi Arabia's flag carrier planning to buy 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: report
Israel blames Iran for blast on Israeli-owned ship

Israel blames Iran for blast on Israeli-owned ship
Trump flirts with Republicans on 2024 run in first post White House speech

Trump flirts with Republicans on 2024 run in first post White House speech
Iran says time not ‘suitable’ for talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal

Iran says time not ‘suitable’ for talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal
Pope Francis to make first-ever papal visit to Iraq on Friday

Pope Francis to make first-ever papal visit to Iraq on Friday
At least 18 killed in Myanmar on bloodiest day of protests against military coup

At least 18 killed in Myanmar on bloodiest day of protests against military coup
‘Only a matter of time’ before Melania divorces Donald Trump: famous dating coach

‘Only a matter of time’ before Melania divorces Donald Trump: famous dating coach

Latest

view all