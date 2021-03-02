Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
AFP

Three female media workers killed in Afghanistan

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Photo: File.
  • Three female media workers have been shot dead in Afghanistan.
  • According to Enikass TV, where the deceased women worked, unknown assailants opened fire at them when they were walking home from office.
  • TV channel's director says the women were killed in two separate attacks. All three worked in the dubbing department for the broadcaster.

JALALABAD: Three female media workers lost their lives after unknown assailants shot at them in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, their TV network said, in what appeared to be the latest targeted killing to rock the war-torn country.

Read more: Seven of a family killed as mortar fired from Afghanistan hits house in Pakistan

"They are all dead. They were going home from the office on foot when they were shot," Zalmai Latifi, the director at Enikass TV, told AFP.

Latifi said the women were killed in two separate attacks. All three worked in the dubbing department for the broadcaster.

Zahir Adel, a spokesman at Nangarhar´s provincial hospital, also confirmed the toll.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Journalists, religious scholars, activists and judges have all been targeted in a recent wave of political assassinations that has spread panic across Afghanistan and forced many into hiding -- with some even fleeing the country.

The killings have increased since peace talks were launched last year between the warring Afghan government and the Taliban -- the latest attempt to end decades of conflict.

Read more: Four Afghan security members, including commander killed in Afghanistan blasts

