Tuesday Mar 02 2021
iCarly star Jennette McCurdy confirms quitting acting

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

It seems that iCarly fans may have to give up the thought of a reboot as Jennette McCurdy revealed that she is no longer a part of the acting scene.

Jennette, who played the role of Sam Puckett for six seasons of the hit Nickelodeon show, shared in a podcast interview with Anna Faris, that she was not particularly proud of her shows.

"I quit a few years ago to try my hand and writing and directing—it's going great," she said.

"I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it. My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn't have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success."

The former actress went on to explain that her mom's passing was eventually the straw the broke the camel's back. 

"Once I started to get the nerves under control was when I started to actually get some traction, but I ultimately quit after my mom passed away because with her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey, and a difficult one for sure," she said.

