Lahore man convicted by court for sexually abusing minor girl

Man in Lahore convicted by court for abducting and sexually abusing minor girl

The court handed down a 22-year imprisonment sentence to the man and also imposes a fine of Rs1.2 million.

The prosecution submitted a DNA report and eight witnesses against the convict during the trial.

LAHORE: A special court on Tuesday convicted a man involved in abducting and later sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl.

The court handed down a 22-year imprisonment sentence to the man and also imposes a fine of Rs1.2 million.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jamshed Mubarik and the presiding officer of a special court dealing with gender-based violence cases conducted the trial proceedings and convicted Munawar alias Ghafoor upon being proven guilty.

According to the prosecution, convict Munawar kidnapped and sexually abused the minor girl in Faisal Town police limits in 2018. The Faisal Town police had registered a case against the convict under 363, 294 and 377-B of the stan Penal Code.

Rape cases and convictions in Pakistan

According to a 2020 report, at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day, with over 22,000 cases filed across the country in the last six years. However, only 77 — or 0.03% — of the accused have been convicted.

A total of 22,037 cases of sexual abuse have been registered since 2015, of which 4,060 cases are pending in the courts. Unfortunately, only 18% have reached the prosecution stage.