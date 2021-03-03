Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Watch: Dolly Parton gets Covid-19 vaccine

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Country legend Dolly Parton has gotten the Covid-19 vaccine.

Taking to Twitter, the songwriter shared a video of herself getting the Moderna jab that she helped fund.

"Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine," she captioned the post.

The 75-year-old also encouraged others to get the shot.

"I'm finally going to get my vaccine. I'm so excited. I've been waiting a while I'm old enough to get it. And I'm smart enough to get it," she said in the video. 

"So I'm very happy that I'm going to get my Moderna shot today. And I want to tell everybody that you should get out there and do it too, having changed where my songs to fit the occasion."

Take a look:


