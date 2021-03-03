Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Will Smith isn't ruling out possibility of a future presidential run

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Will Smith doesn't rule out possibility of a future presidential run

Hollywood superstar Will Smith after making waves as an actor is contemplating a career in politics.

On Monday, the Bad Boys actor, 52 said he might step into politics one day, as he spoke on the Pod Save America podcast with Jon Favreau.

“I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena,” he said.

He made his appearance on the political podcast to promote his Netflix series Amend: The Fight For America.

"The 14th Amendment is essentially the center of what we think of when we think of ourselves as Americans,” he said. “The 14th Amendment is like the all-inclusive amendment that makes clear that all Americans are equal under the law,” he continued.

"Ignorance can be educated. Evil is a much more difficult problem. Fortunately, ignorance is much more prevalent than blatant evil,” he said.

He also said that he is optimistic about the impact the Black Lives Matter movement and its recent escalation has had on achieving equality for all races.

"I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful. I believe in understanding between people. I believe in the possibility of harmony,” he said.

Speaking about his possible future run for presidency, Smith said: "For now, I'm gonna let that office get cleaned up a little bit."

