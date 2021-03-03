Why Oprah may lose millions on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle due to Prince Philip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged pay-day has come under fire for being “in poor taste, deplorable” and filled with “horrendous timing.”



This claim was brought forward by sources close to the Daily Express. They believe ITV may drop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview all together if Prince Philip’s health deteriorates any further.

For those unaware of the prince consort’s ailing health, he is currently undergoing treatment for a serious infection and his preexisting heart condition at St Bartholomew’s in London.

The source weighed in on the entire situation and claimed, “I don’t imagine CBS will care but ITV won’t be able to broadcast it.”

Even PR specialist Mark Borkowski bashed the couple for doubling down on interviews while Prince Philip is at his weakest. He told Express UK, “The timing is just horrendous...it’s very uncomfortable as you edge towards Sunday.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview is also a great chance for advertisers to rake in some dough and currently CBS has earmarked 30 second interview under a £150,000 price tag.