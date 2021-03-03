NAB approves inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif; probe into Dar, Durrani closed

(L-R) Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Akram Khan Durrani. Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved a new inquiry against the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and the PML-N's president Shehbaz Sharif, according to a notification issued Wednesday by the anti-graft watchdog.

As per the notification, the approvals for two references and eight new inquiries were approved during a meeting of the NAB Executive Board presided over by the body's chairperson, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.



Corruption references against the former Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairperson, Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, and the former director-general of the Parks and Horticulture, Karachi, Liaquat Ali Khan, were also approved.

The eight new inquiries approved by the NAB Executive Board included one against Shehbaz Sharif, the notification read.

The prior inquiries against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Akram Khan Durrani were closed due to a lack of evidence, it added.