Ben Affleck looks happy with his pal George Clooney after a painful split from Bond girl Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck returned to life and resumed shooting with pal George Clooney in Boston after a 'painful' split from Bond girl Ana de Armas.

The father of three has reportedly found his groove as he worked on a new project with his longtime Hollywood friend.

The 48-year-old has been working on the film 'The Tender Bar' which is shooting in New England; the star grew up in Massachusetts. He and George are happy to be reunited and enjoying the moments on the sets together.

The dashing actor's latest appearance comes three months after the split from Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas who will star in the next James Bond movie No Time To Die.

The two, according to reports, still have 'a lot of love' for one another as they amicably ended their romantic journey.

On the other hand Ben's ex girlfriend Ana has been taking the breakup in stride, looking undaunted in the candid moments she frequently shares on her Instagram stories.