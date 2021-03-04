Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck looks happy with his pal George Clooney after a painful split from Bond girl Ana de Armas

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Ben Affleck returned to life and resumed shooting with pal George Clooney in Boston after a 'painful' split from Bond girl Ana de Armas.

The father of three has reportedly found his groove as he worked on a new project with his longtime Hollywood friend.

The 48-year-old has been working on the film 'The Tender Bar' which is shooting in New England; the star grew up in Massachusetts. He and George are happy to be reunited and enjoying the moments on the sets together.

The dashing actor's latest appearance comes three months after the split from Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas who will star in the next James Bond movie No Time To Die.

The two, according to reports, still have 'a lot of love' for one another as they amicably ended their romantic journey.

On the other hand Ben's ex girlfriend Ana has been taking the breakup in stride, looking undaunted in the candid moments she frequently shares on her Instagram stories.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Timberlake shares a sweet message on his wife Jessica Biel’s birthday

Justin Timberlake shares a sweet message on his wife Jessica Biel’s birthday
Kevin Pietersen defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kevin Pietersen defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Chris Evans shares video from the sets of 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

Chris Evans shares video from the sets of 'Captain America: The First Avenger'
Katrina Kaif wishes Shraddha Kapoor on her 34th birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Shraddha Kapoor on her 34th birthday

Ashley Benson shares why she likes to keep her dating life private

Ashley Benson shares why she likes to keep her dating life private
Duchess Camilla shares update on Prince Philip's health

Duchess Camilla shares update on Prince Philip's health

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s growing physical ‘unease’

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s growing physical ‘unease’
Kate Hudson touches on her ‘Holy Grail’ parenting hacks

Kate Hudson touches on her ‘Holy Grail’ parenting hacks
Eminem reveals interesting 'watch story' in throwback video

Eminem reveals interesting 'watch story' in throwback video
Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Prince William pens angry letter to paparazzi to protect 'harassed' Kate Middleton

Prince William pens angry letter to paparazzi to protect 'harassed' Kate Middleton
Kourtney Kardashian being treated like a ‘queen’ by boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian being treated like a ‘queen’ by boyfriend Travis Barker

Latest

view all