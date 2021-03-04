Can't connect right now! retry
Lady Gaga immensely relieved at the return of her dogs

Lady Gaga is vvery emotional and grateful' at the return of her pet dogs 

Lady Gaga came forth expressing immense relief at the return of her dogs, as well as dog walker Ryan Fischer's recovery following the tragic dognapping last week.

The music icon's dogs Koji, Gustav, and Asia were taken out for an evening stroll by Fischer when a car came and abducted two of them. Before leaving, they shot Ryan in the chest.

On Friday when Gaga heard the news of her dog returning and Ryan doing better, a source reported to the PEOPLE that "she was very emotional and grateful.”

By Monday morning, Ryan was ready to talk about the incident and divulged details in a heartfelt Instagram post: "I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you,” he wrote.

He further added his own relief to hear the dogs are safe because he couldn’t save them.

"I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice.”

