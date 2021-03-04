Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Barak Obama flexes his singing talent as he drops his ‘shower playlist’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Barak Obama flexes his singing talent as he drops his ‘shower playlist’ 

Former US President Barak Obama’s supreme taste in music is something he has earned quite a few praises for.

After releasing his annual playlist of the songs that kept him hooked last year, Obama has now given a glimpse at his shower playlist while also making a revelation that he is quite the bathroom singer.

Speaking on his and rock icon Bruce Springsteen’s podcast Renegades: Born in the USA, Obama said: “I sing in the shower, I sing outside of the shower. I am unembarrassed about singing.”

“My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes,” he added.

Out of the 44 songs on the playlist, here are some of the key tracks:

  • Freedom – Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé
  • You Got Me – The Roots
  • Living for the City – Stevie Wonder
  • Strange Fruit – Billie Holiday
  • What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
  • Peace of Mind – Nina Simone
  • Use Me – Bill Withers
  • Respect - Aretha Franklin
  • My Hometown – Bruce Springsteen
  • American Skin – Bruce Springsteen 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Timberlake’s sweet birthday post for wife Jessica Biel takes over the internet

Justin Timberlake’s sweet birthday post for wife Jessica Biel takes over the internet

Lori Loughlin seen for first time following prison release

Lori Loughlin seen for first time following prison release
Lady Gaga immensely relieved at the return of her dogs

Lady Gaga immensely relieved at the return of her dogs

Sacha Baron Cohen is hanging up his iconic ‘Borat’ suit for good

Sacha Baron Cohen is hanging up his iconic ‘Borat’ suit for good
Bloodied Brad Pitt spotted filming on the set of ‘Bullet Train’

Bloodied Brad Pitt spotted filming on the set of ‘Bullet Train’

Camila Cabello spills the beans on the mental health decline

Camila Cabello spills the beans on the mental health decline
Experts recall Princess Diana’s pure agony in the Firm over ‘unspoken rule’

Experts recall Princess Diana’s pure agony in the Firm over ‘unspoken rule’
Ana de Armas opens up about her self-care rituals

Ana de Armas opens up about her self-care rituals

Dolly Parton expresses sentiments after bagging her 50th Grammy nomination

Dolly Parton expresses sentiments after bagging her 50th Grammy nomination
Meghan Markle draws comparisons with Wallis Simpson amid Oprah interview chaos

Meghan Markle draws comparisons with Wallis Simpson amid Oprah interview chaos
Vanessa Bryant reveals her daughters’ role in managing Kobe, Gianna pain

Vanessa Bryant reveals her daughters’ role in managing Kobe, Gianna pain
Meghan Markle’s sister slams her for keeping Archie away from his granddad

Meghan Markle’s sister slams her for keeping Archie away from his granddad

Latest

view all