Barak Obama flexes his singing talent as he drops his ‘shower playlist’

Former US President Barak Obama’s supreme taste in music is something he has earned quite a few praises for.

After releasing his annual playlist of the songs that kept him hooked last year, Obama has now given a glimpse at his shower playlist while also making a revelation that he is quite the bathroom singer.

Speaking on his and rock icon Bruce Springsteen’s podcast Renegades: Born in the USA, Obama said: “I sing in the shower, I sing outside of the shower. I am unembarrassed about singing.”

“My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes,” he added.

