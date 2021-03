Machine Gun Kelly’s Rook hospitalized after armed robbery, hit-and-run

Machine Gun Kelly’s drummer recently got jumped by two men and hit by a moving vehicle near the Hollywood Hills vicinity.

News regarding this incident was brought forward by TMZ and per the report, law enforcement agencies claim thousands of dollars’ worth of properties were stolen from his person at about 8 pm this Tuesday.

At the same time, he also got hit by a car and ended up injuring his foot and arm.