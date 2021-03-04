Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton expecting her second child

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother Carole Middleton confirmed the news in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine.

"I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

She also shared how she loved being a hands on grandmother. 

"I want to run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground.

"As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing.

"I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

More From Entertainment:

Alan Rickman was terrifying but wicked: Tom Felton says of Harry Potter costar

Alan Rickman was terrifying but wicked: Tom Felton says of Harry Potter costar
Barak Obama flexes his singing talent as he drops his ‘shower playlist’

Barak Obama flexes his singing talent as he drops his ‘shower playlist’

Justin Timberlake’s sweet birthday post for wife Jessica Biel takes over the internet

Justin Timberlake’s sweet birthday post for wife Jessica Biel takes over the internet

Lori Loughlin seen for first time following prison release

Lori Loughlin seen for first time following prison release
Lady Gaga immensely relieved at the return of her dogs

Lady Gaga immensely relieved at the return of her dogs

Sacha Baron Cohen is hanging up his iconic ‘Borat’ suit for good

Sacha Baron Cohen is hanging up his iconic ‘Borat’ suit for good
BTS’s RM spills the beans on the Punjabi song he loved to sing pre-debut

BTS’s RM spills the beans on the Punjabi song he loved to sing pre-debut
Bloodied Brad Pitt spotted filming on the set of ‘Bullet Train’

Bloodied Brad Pitt spotted filming on the set of ‘Bullet Train’

Camila Cabello spills the beans on the mental health decline

Camila Cabello spills the beans on the mental health decline
Experts recall Princess Diana’s pure agony in the Firm over ‘unspoken rule’

Experts recall Princess Diana’s pure agony in the Firm over ‘unspoken rule’
Ana de Armas opens up about her self-care rituals

Ana de Armas opens up about her self-care rituals

Dolly Parton expresses sentiments after bagging her 50th Grammy nomination

Dolly Parton expresses sentiments after bagging her 50th Grammy nomination

Latest

view all