Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton expecting her second child

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother Carole Middleton confirmed the news in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine.

"I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

She also shared how she loved being a hands on grandmother.

"I want to run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground.



"As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing.

"I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."