Smart lockdown imposed in certain areas of Lahore

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

In this file photo, people stand in circles drawn with chalk to maintain safe distance outside a bank in Lahore. — Reuters/File

The Punjab government on Thursday imposed a smart lockdown in a few areas of Lahore identified as the coronavirus hotspot areas owing to "a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19" in Punjab over the last two weeks.

A notification from the provincial government's health department stated that all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in the areas where the smart lockdown has been imposed.

A complete ban on the movement of people to and from these areas in terms of  public and private transport has been instilled except for "limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities".

The Punjab government decided that there shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

The areas identified by the provincial government as coronavirus hotpots are listed below:


