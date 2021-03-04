National Savings Schemes sees increase in profit rates

The government of Pakistan has increased the profit rates on the National Savings Scheme (NSS).

As per the details revealed by the sources, the rate of return on Defense Savings Certificates has been increased from 9.42% to 9.51%, while the rate of return on Special Savings Certificates has been increased from 7.97% to 8.40%.

Sources added that the rate of return on regular income certificates has been maintained at 9%, while the rate of return on welfare, pensioners, and martyrs welfare certificates will remain at 11.28%.

