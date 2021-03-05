Can't connect right now! retry
Gigi Hadid shares daughter’s cute photo

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is enjoying the newfound motherhood as she is continuously amazed by her six-month-old daughter Khai.

The 25-year-old fashion model shared a cute picture of her infant on Instagram Story on Thursday, wowing the way she is growing up. The model has "My big girl," written on the snap.

In the photo, Khai is seen lying on her stomach with her back toward the camera. The supermodel’s tot can be seen dressed in a light pink sweater, a pair of colourful stars-printed joggers and yellow fuzzy socks.

Hadid and 28-year-old boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed the little girl last September. The couple is quite particular about privacy as they have not shown Khai's face to the media. They just have revealed glimpses of her in photos.

