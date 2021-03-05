Meghan Markle cautioned of Diana-like fate ahead of earthshaking interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned that there is a history of "catastrophic" interviews involving Royal Family members ahead of their chat with Oprah, which will air on March 7.



Prince Harry and her sweetheart have been facing criticism since the first teaser of their interview with US talks show host hit the internet.



Richard Fitzwilliams, the British public relations consultant and commentator, told UK's Express.co that a number of royals such as Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Diana have all been burnt by doing no-holds-barred interviews.



The royal expert went on to say: "Royal interviews are often catastrophic. If you look at Charles' admission of adultery or indeed Andrew's disastrous car-crash interview."

"Diana and Panorama is infinitely more complexed and there is an inquiry on how the BBC got it."

"You could argue it several ways but I have never thought it a good idea for a no-holds-barred interview," he added.

Prince Harry's sweetheart, according to another royal expert Anna Pasternak, will face a furious backlash from the Royal Family following her tell-all interview with Oprah.

The royal author warned that her stinging attack on Buckingham Palace will not go unanswered by the Royal Family. Sharing her opinion with BBC Radio 5 Live, Pasternak said: "There will be many people supporting her next week. But the wrath of the Royal Family and the establishment is not something that you look forward to."

Meghan, in the latest preview, opened up on her experience in the Royal Family, saying: "I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."

Following the release of the latest clip, many have voiced their criticism of Meghan and Harry's planned sit-down chat with US TV host Oprah.

Kate Robertson, the founder of One Young World, tweeted: 'Not having any of it. The Queen is the world’s most stunning example of duty and service. The Sussex’s have grievances but should sort out in person privately. Hurting The Queen in public is really low."

Meghan has seemingly launched a war against Buckingham Palace as she accused the Royals of playing an "active role" in "perpetuating falsehoods" in the latest bout of tensions.

