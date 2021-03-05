UK police unveil update on Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview investigation

British police personnel finally award fans an update regarding the criminal investigation underway for Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview.

The police report was obtained by Entertainment Tonight Canada and according to the statement, “In recent months the Metropolitan Police Service received correspondence alleging unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995.”

“Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations. No further action will be taken.”

For those unware about the cause of this investigation, it was revealed that many documents utilized within the interview, at the time, were forged with the intent to deceive the princess.