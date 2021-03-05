Lupita Nyong'o opens up on ‘Black Panther’ changes after Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong'o opens up on ‘Black Panther’ changes after Chad Boseman

Lupita Nyong'o touches on the legacy Chadwick Boseman has left on the Black Panther franchise



Nyong'o got candid about Chadwick’s impact upon the Black Panther franchise during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.



There she was quoted saying, “It's gonna be different, of course, without our King to go back into that world, but I know that all of us are dedicated to re-imagining or carrying on his legacy in this new Black Panther.”

She also added, “(Director) Ryan Coogler has some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family.”