Dua Lipa defends Britney Spears’ ‘anxiety-inducing’ paparazzi encounters

Britney Spears’ New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears has sent shockwaves across the industry whereas its former tabloid heavy free reign shocked new pop stars like Dua Lipa.

The singer got candid over Britney’s past predicament with the Los Angeles Times and explained, "The feeling of going down the street and they’re trying to catch you in this very awkward picture — it can be anxiety-inducing, honestly.”



"Britney's time was pre-Instagram when everything was purely about the tabloids, and there were no laws in place about what paparazzi were allowed to do. She was being harassed — that’s exactly what it was."



During her interview she even shed light on the way she’s been protecting her private life from public consumption and added, "I've grown to be more private because so much of my life is public, and I probably censor myself more than I used to. I also don't love the idea of making music for headlines or for controversy."