Saturday Mar 06 2021
Meghan Markle's Oprah interview branded a 'danger' to the royal family

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Meghan Markle's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey seen as a sign of danger for the British royal family

Meghan Markle is all set to open a can of worms with her highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

However, the tell-all might come as a sign of danger for the British royal family, as explained by author, Pauline Maclaran. 

Talking about how Queen Elizabeth and her family members paid no heed to Prince Andrew's link with the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, Maclaran said Meghan's issue is a much greater one.

“I think it’s a bigger danger than the Prince Andrew car-crash interview,” Maclaran siad of the Oprah sit-down.

“I think that Meghan is going to get a lot of sympathy, particularly from American audiences, about her position being untenable,” she added. 

Because the royals rarely allow any working or non-working member to take part in interviews, Meghan's tell-all could actually damage the monarchy's sanctity.

Maclaran added that the CBS interview would threaten the stature of The Firm by “tarnishing the royal mystique."

