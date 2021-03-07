Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 07 2021
By
Web Desk

The Queen’s desire to ‘only educate William’ strikes chords amid Meghan Markle probe

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

The Queen’s desire to ‘only educate William’ strikes chords amid Meghan Markle probe

Royal experts have brought Queen Elizabeth under fire for her blatant favoritism towards Prince William over Prince Harry.

News regarding the Queen’s blatant favoritism has been brought forward in a Channel 5 documentary Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince by royal author Angela Levin and journalist Richard Kay.

Ms. Levin believes, "The late Queen Mother would always invite Prince William over for tea and talk to him about his future and not invite Prince Harry."

Even Mr. Kay added, “The Queen Mother always made sure Prince William was seated in a prominent seat next to her and Harry never was. Prince Charles shared Diana's concerns about making sure the boys shared things in their early years.”

"But, certainly, more senior members of the royal family in private were saying: “This is nonsense. William is the future. All our efforts must go into educating William'. It was William the Queen would invite for lessons in kingship when he was at Eton and she was at Windsor Castle."

Even royal correspondent Katie Nicholl stepped into the conversation and added, “I think being the spare to the heir is a role that inherently has problems attached with it.”

"Prince William's role has always been defined. What he’s going to do has always been clearly outlined. Harry, like spares historically in the royal family, has had to find a role for himself."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s return to acting likely, suggests royal expert

Meghan Markle’s return to acting likely, suggests royal expert
Chrissy Teigen dances her heart out on Indian song ‘Jaaneman Aah’, video goes viral

Chrissy Teigen dances her heart out on Indian song ‘Jaaneman Aah’, video goes viral
Priyanka Chopra is now a restaurant owner in New York City

Priyanka Chopra is now a restaurant owner in New York City
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly head out for double date with Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly head out for double date with Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun
Meghan, Harry interview could affect Prince Philip, Thomas Markle’s health

Meghan, Harry interview could affect Prince Philip, Thomas Markle’s health

Queen Elizabeth asked to apologize to Meghan Markle for ‘failing to protect her’

Queen Elizabeth asked to apologize to Meghan Markle for ‘failing to protect her’

Britney Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari is ready to start a family her

Britney Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari is ready to start a family her
Prince Harry, Meghan are at odds with the Firm not the Queen or family itself

Prince Harry, Meghan are at odds with the Firm not the Queen or family itself
Kate Middleton, Prince William still hoping to reconcile with Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, Prince William still hoping to reconcile with Harry, Meghan Markle
Kaley Cuoco recalls a financial ‘freak out’ after ‘Big Bang Theory' ended

Kaley Cuoco recalls a financial ‘freak out’ after ‘Big Bang Theory' ended
BTS renew ‘Love Myself’ pledge with whopping UNICEF donation

BTS renew ‘Love Myself’ pledge with whopping UNICEF donation
Princess Diana’s ex-aide draws parallels of Harry, Meghan interview with past rifts

Princess Diana’s ex-aide draws parallels of Harry, Meghan interview with past rifts

Latest

view all