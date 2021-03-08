Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally unveil their 'secret' wedding day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched upon the truth behind their broadcasted royal wedding and the real day “just for them” with Oprah.

The former royal detailed the moment during an interview with Oprah and was quoted saying, I've thought about this a lot because it was like having an out of body experience I was very present for.”

“That's the only way I can describe it because the night before I slept through the night entirely, which in and of itself is a bit of a miracle. And then woke up and started listening to that song 'Going to the Chapel’.”

“And just tried to make it fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day — but I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that just, this wasn't our day. This was the day that was planned for the world."

