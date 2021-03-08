HEC chairman to address 'fake degrees' issue

HEC logo.

HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri to hold a live session to address the issue of fake degrees on March 17 at 2 pm.

Students will be able to ask questions in real-time via Twitter.

The live session will be broadcast on edutv.hec.gov.pk.

The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri is set to address the issue of fake degrees in a live session on March 17, 2021.

During the session, Dr Banuri will not only inform and educate students about the issue of fake degrees but will also hold a live question-and-answer session for students.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the live session will start at 2pm and will be broadcast on edutv.hec.gov.pk, while students will be able to tweet their questions in real-time via Twitter @edutv_hec.



A few days ago, the HEC had issued instructions for students regarding the attestation of laminated documents for authentication.

According to a notification, students who wished to get their documents attested from the HEC must not submit laminated or plastic-coated ones so that the commission could properly affix the stamps on the documents — a move which would differentiate fake documents from authentic ones.





