Monday Mar 08 2021
Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Princess Diana's former private secretary weighed in on the similar situation that the late royal was in

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are grabbing eyeballs far and wide after making some earth-shattering revelations in their interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

Reacting to the bombshell chat, Princess Diana's former private secretary and chief of staff, Patrick Jephson weighed in on the similar situation that the late royal was in. 

"Thirty years ago we were in a comparable situation where rifts were opening up within the royal family and it was starting to escalate," Diana's former aide told CNN. "There were a lot of unhappy people involved then. I'm quite sure there are a lot of unhappy people involved now."

"First and foremost, we should remember this is a family rift," Patrick said about Meghan and Harry's relationship with the royal family. 

"It has taken on a lot of the trappings of a big media PR story, but at the heart of this are real people really hurting and I hope that somewhere in the midst of the current back-and-forth, somebody is putting down the seeds for eventual reconciliation, which has to come."

