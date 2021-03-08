Sarah Ferguson’s interview clip with Oprah resurfaces after Harry and Meghan's tell-all

Sarah Ferguson’s spilled beans on what it is like to get married into the British Royal Family

Sarah Ferguson’s interview clip with Oprah Winfrey resurfaced on the internet after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s aired on March 7.



The former royal spilled beans on what it is like to get married into the British Royal Family. In her interview with America’s legendary host Winfrey in 1996, Ferguson admitted that the insides of the palace is not even close to a fairytale.

“You didn’t marry the fairy tale, you married a man,” she went on. “You fell in love and you married the man, and then you have to come to terms with the fairytale. Now it’s not a fairy tale, it’s real life.”



Ferguson’s emphasis on the invasive nature of the British press is befitting to what Prince Harry addressed during the interview as well.



“I must explain that the British press at the moment is completely and utterly cruel and abusive and so invasive,” Ferguson said.

Upon Winfrey’s question of the couple being scared in any way from the powers of British Monarchy, Markle had the answer ready at the tip of her tongue.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all this time, we would still just be silent if there was an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Markle revealed.